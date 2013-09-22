FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nexstar, Sinclair could gain 20 percent this year -Barron's
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2013 / 4:41 PM / in 4 years

Nexstar, Sinclair could gain 20 percent this year -Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group have had a great year to date, but could still gain another 20 percent in the coming year and then eventually double as investors key in on their value related to the airwaves, financial weekly Barron’s said.

As consumers pull an increasing amount of data on their smartphones, those broadcasting airwaves are becoming more valuable and both Nexstar and Sinclair control a large swath of that real estate, Barron’s said in its Sept. 23 edition.

Sinclair and Nexstar are not well known on Wall Street, with market capitalizations of $2.9 billion and $1.1 billion, Barron’s said.

Nexstar shares closed on Friday at $38.55, while Sinclair ended the day at $29.23, both on Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.