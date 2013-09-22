Nexstar, Sinclair could gain 20 percent this year -Barron's

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group have had a great year to date, but could still gain another 20 percent in the coming year and then eventually double as investors key in on their value related to the airwaves, financial weekly Barron’s said.

As consumers pull an increasing amount of data on their smartphones, those broadcasting airwaves are becoming more valuable and both Nexstar and Sinclair control a large swath of that real estate, Barron’s said in its Sept. 23 edition.

Sinclair and Nexstar are not well known on Wall Street, with market capitalizations of $2.9 billion and $1.1 billion, Barron’s said.

Nexstar shares closed on Friday at $38.55, while Sinclair ended the day at $29.23, both on Nasdaq.