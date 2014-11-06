FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish TVN says plans PLN 150 mln share buyback
November 6, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Polish TVN says plans PLN 150 mln share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN said on Thursday it wants to buy back shares worth up to 150 million zlotys ($44.4 million), paying 20 zlotys per share.

TVN also said it would buy up to 7.5 million or 2.14 percent of its own shares, which closed Wednesday session at 15.1 zlotys each.

TVN has already bought back 100 million zlotys’ worth of its shares in the first tranche of a 500 million zloty buyback programme. It also redeemed 35 million euros ($44 million) of bonds, booking more than half of its 2014 bond buyback target. (1 US dollar = 3.3766 Polish zloty) (1 US dollar = 0.7988 euro) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

