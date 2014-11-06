FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish TVN shifts to smaller than expected Q3 profit
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

Polish TVN shifts to smaller than expected Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN shifted to a slightly smaller than expected net profit of 17.2 million zlotys ($5.1 million) in the third quarter after one-off debt refinancing dragged its bottom line into the red a year earlier, TVN said on Thursday.

Analysts expected TVN, which competes for advertisers with Polish public broadcaster TVP and Cyfrowy Polsat’s terrestrial arm, to show a bottom line of 21 million zlotys after a 170 million loss a year ago.

Quarterly revenue for the group, which runs Polish versions of international formats MasterChef and Project Runway, rose 7 percent to 328.5 million zlotys, just above the 328 million threshold seen by analysts. (1 US dollar = 3.3766 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.