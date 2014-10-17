FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Canal+, ITI signal investor interest in their 51 pct stake in Polish TVN
October 17, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Canal+, ITI signal investor interest in their 51 pct stake in Polish TVN

WARSAW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s Canal+ and media holding ITI said on Thursday they would “review options” regarding their 51-percent stake in Polish broadcaster TVN following interest from potential buyers.

“The management boards in ITI and Canal+ advise that in the course of recent months they have been contacted by strategic and financial investors willing to buy the controlling stake in the TVN group,” the statement read.

“To respond to the interest, decisions have been made to hold a strategic review of options regarding the jointly held 51 percent stake in TVN group.”

Three years ago Canal+ agreed to buy a minority stake in an ITI-owned company holding a 51 percent stake in TVN in a deal under which Canal+ and TVN merged their Polish pay-TV units.

Under the agreement, Canal+ was entitled to acquire the remaining part of the controlling stake in TVN from ITI over time.

The French group, for which Poland is the second biggest market, added it wanted to continue operating its pay-TV platform nc+, which has a client base of 2.2 million. TVN holds 32 percent in nc+. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

