FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broadcom in advanced talks to be bought by Avago - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Broadcom in advanced talks to be bought by Avago - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Corp is in talks to be bought by Avago Technologies Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The report said the terms and timing the companies were discussing for a potential deal were not clear. (on.wsj.com/1FOUpSY)

Broadcom’s shares rose 17 percent to $55.10 and Avago’s shares rose more than 7 percent to $140.73 in afternoon trading on the news.

The two companies could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.