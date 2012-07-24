FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broadcom quarterly revenue beats Wall Street view
July 24, 2012 / 8:12 PM / in 5 years

Broadcom quarterly revenue beats Wall Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Broadcom Corp posted quarterly revenue that was slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations on strong demand for its chips.

The maker of chips used in products ranging from smartphones to network equipment posted a profit of $160 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with a profit of $175 million, or 31 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $1.97 billion from $1.8 billion, compared with analysts’ average expectation for $1.95 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
