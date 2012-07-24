UPDATE 2-Broadcom revenue, outlook strong in weak chip market

* 2nd-qtr revenue $1.97 bln vs Street view $1.95 bln

* Sees higher 3rd-qtr revenue

* Shares rise nearly 3 pct after-hours (Adds analyst comments, updates stock price)

July 24 (Reuters) - Broadcom Corp posted second-quarter earnings and revenue that were above Wall Street expectations and it forecast revenue growth in the current quarter, sending shares up almost 3 percent in after-hours trading.

Broadcom’s upbeat tone stood out in an earnings season where other big chip companies including Texas Instruments Inc and Intel Corp have warned of weakening demand.

The supplier of chips for a range of products including Apple Inc’s iPhone and other smartphones said it is seeing strength in all business segments.

“It was a solid quarter, especially juxtaposed against Texas Instruments and other chip companies,” said Charter Equity Research analyst Ed Snyder. “Had this been a normal market this would look competent but not spectacular. In this kind of environment it looks superb.”

Broadcom forecast third-quarter revenue in a range of $2 billion to $2.15 billion, compared with analyst expectations for $2.107 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The maker of chips used in products ranging from consumer electronics devices to network equipment posted a profit of $160 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with a profit of $175 million, or 31 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding unusual items, earnings per share were 72 cents, well ahead of Wall Street expectations for 67 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $1.97 billion from $1.8 billion, compared with analysts’ average expectation for $1.95 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares rose to $31.65 in after-hours trading after closing at $30.77 on the Nasdaq. The stock had already risen about 4 percent so far this year compared with a 1 percent decline in the Semiconductor index of semiconductor stocks. (Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; editing by Richard Chang, Andre Grenon and Matthew Lewis)