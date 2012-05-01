FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2012 / 8:14 PM / 5 years ago

Broadcom revenue beats Street slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Broadcom Corp posted quarterly revenue that was slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates as demand for its chips was better than expected.

The maker of chips for products ranging from cellphones to network equipment saw its profit fall to $88 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with $228 million, or 40 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

But revenue rose slightly to $1.827 billion from $1.816 billion and compared with the average Wall Street expectation for $1.799 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

