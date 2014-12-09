FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

Broadcom bumps up quarterly revenue outlook, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Broadcom on Tuesday slightly raised its outlook for fourth-quarter revenue and raised its quarterly dividend.

The company, based in Irvine, California, said it expects fourth-quarter revenue between $2.075 billion and $2.150 billion, with the midpoint of its forecast at $2.11 billion. In October, Broadcom said revenue in the fourth quarter would be $2.0 billion to $2.15 billion, with the midpoint of its forecast at $2.075 billion.

Broadcom also raised its 2015 quarterly dividend to 14 cents per share, an increase of 17 percent. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)

