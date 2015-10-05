FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators to decide on $37 bln Avago, Broadcom deal by Nov. 9
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

EU regulators to decide on $37 bln Avago, Broadcom deal by Nov. 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will rule by Nov. 9 whether to clear a $37 billion bid by U.S. chipmaker Avago Technologies for rival Broadcom Corp, the biggest ever merger in the sector.

The combination of Avago, which serves the wireless and industrial markets, and Broadcom, which makes connectivity chips for Apple and Samsung Electronics smartphones, would create the third-largest semiconductor maker in the United States.

The European Commission can clear the deal with or without concessions in the preliminary review or it can open a full-scale investigation if it has serious concerns about its competitive impact. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.