EU regulators to decide on $37 bln Avago, Broadcom deal by Nov. 9

BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will rule by Nov. 9 whether to clear a $37 billion bid by U.S. chipmaker Avago Technologies for rival Broadcom Corp, the biggest ever merger in the sector.

The combination of Avago, which serves the wireless and industrial markets, and Broadcom, which makes connectivity chips for Apple and Samsung Electronics smartphones, would create the third-largest semiconductor maker in the United States.

The European Commission can clear the deal with or without concessions in the preliminary review or it can open a full-scale investigation if it has serious concerns about its competitive impact. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)