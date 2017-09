SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Broadcom on Tuesday posted third-quarter revenue of $2.15 billion compared to $2.09 billion in the year-ago quarter and a net profit of $316 million, or 55 cents a share, versus $220 million, or 38 cents last year, as it faces growing competition in mobile chips.

Analysts, on average, expected third-quarter revenue of $2.127 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.