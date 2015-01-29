FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broadcom's fourth-quarter revenue beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

Broadcom's fourth-quarter revenue beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Broadcom posted higher fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations as the company increased its focus on wifi and broadband chips.

Broadcom, a leader in connectivity chips with features like Wifi and Bluetooth, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.14 billion, up 3.8 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $2.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.