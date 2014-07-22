FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broadcom quarterly revenue down, slightly misses expectations
July 22, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

Broadcom quarterly revenue down, slightly misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 (Reuters) - Broadcom posted lower second-quarter revenue on Tuesday that slightly missed Wall Street’s expectations as the chipmaker plans to exit the fiercely competitive cellular baseband business.

Broadcom, a leader in connectivity chips with features like Wifi and Bluetooth, reported second-quarter revenue of $2.04 billion, down 2.3 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected second-quarter revenue of $2.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
