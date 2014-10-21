Broadcom's third-quarter revenue exceeds expectations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Broadcom posted higher third-quarter revenue on Tuesday that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations as the chipmaker focused on networking and broadband chips.

Broadcom, a leader in connectivity chips with features like Wifi and Bluetooth, reported third-quarter revenue of $2.26 billion, up 5.3 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected third-quarter revenue of $2.17 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese)