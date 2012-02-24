FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-SEC probes Broadcom over accounting of litigation reserves
February 24, 2012 / 11:16 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-SEC probes Broadcom over accounting of litigation reserves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* SEC seeks documents since June 2010

* Co says cooperating with SEC

* Says probe prompted by ex-employee’s allegations

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Broadcom Corp said it is being formally investigated by the SEC regarding an accounting provision the chipmaker made in the first quarter of 2011.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has initiated an investigation related to the accounting of its litigation reserves.

The SEC has sought additional documents and information since June 2010, and Broadcom said it is cooperating with the probe.

Broadcom, which makes chips used in mobile phones, said the investigation could have resulted from a former employee’s allegations.

The company had completed an internal review of the allegations but did not recognize any improprieties.

“Based on the internal review ... the company determined that no adjustments to its fiscal 2010 and March 31, 2011 consolidated financial statements were necessary,” it said in the filing.

The company’s shares closed at $36.75 on the Nasdaq.

