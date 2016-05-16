FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Broadmedia issues new shares worth 50 mln yen and bonds worth 1 bln yen
#Broadcasting
May 16, 2016 / 3:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Broadmedia issues new shares worth 50 mln yen and bonds worth 1 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Broadmedia Corp :

* Says it issued 400,000 new shares at 50 million yen via private placement to the president of the co on May 16

* Says it issued 1st series unsecured convertible bonds with warrants worth 1 billion yen via private placement to Japan Opportunities Master Fund Ltd. on May 16

* Says bonds with no interest rate and maturity date May 16, 2019, with conversion price of 105 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0ulYTk

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

