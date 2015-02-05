FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broadwind Energy settles with US SEC over accounting violations
February 5, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

Broadwind Energy settles with US SEC over accounting violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Broadwind Energy will pay $1 million to settle civil charges over alleged accounting and disclosure violations that U.S regulators said kept investors in the dark about reduced business and a decline in the company’s financial prospects.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the Chicago-based company’s former CEO J. Cameron Drecoll and former CFO Stephanie Kushner also settled the matter and agreed to collectively pay $700,000 in penalties and disgorgement.

Broadwind Energy neither admitted nor denied the charges in its settlement with the SEC. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

