November 2, 2016 / 11:15 AM / in a year

Chipmaker Broadcom to buy network gear maker Brocade for $5.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy network gear maker Brocade Communications Systems Inc for $5.5 billion in cash, to expand its fibre channel and storage businesses.

The $12.75 per share offer represents a premium of 46.7 percent to Brocade’s Friday close. Bloomberg reported on Monday that Brocade was in talks to sell itself.

Singapore-based Broadcom, formerly called Avago, is known for its connectivity chips while California-based Brocade makes networking hardware, software and storage products. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

