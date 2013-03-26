FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Three more people charged in US insider trading probe
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Three more people charged in US insider trading probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Brocade Communications Systems Inc : * U.S. announces criminal insider trading charges against former foundry

networks executive david riley, and hedge fund analyst matthew teeple * U.S. says riley leaked tips about foundry to teeple, who then caused others

to trade based on the insider information * U.S. says teeple was an analyst for an investment advisory firm to a San

Francisco family of hedge funds * U.S. says the trades resulted in more than $27 million profits and avoided

losses by the San Francisco firm * U.S. also announces unsealing of guilty plea of co-defendant john johnson to

related conspiracy, securities fraud charges * U.S. says SEC has announced related civil charges againts riley, teeple,

johnson * U.S. says some leaks related to acquisition of foundry by Brocade

Communications Systems Inc * U.S. says teeple was also an acquaintance of Karl Motey, a cooperating

witness in government’s insider trading probe * U.S. says riley, teeple each charged with three securities fraud counts, one

conspiracy count

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
