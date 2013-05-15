FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brockman applies for access to Fortescue iron ore rail line
May 15, 2013 / 11:06 PM / in 4 years

Brockman applies for access to Fortescue iron ore rail line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 16 (Reuters) - Brockman Mining Ltd said on Thursday it has applied for access to Fortescue Metals Group’s iron ore rail line, a move crucial to the Chinese firm’s efforts to start producing iron ore.

Brockman wants to discuss terms with Fortescue’s port and rail unit, The Pilbara Infrastructure, to haul up to 20 million tonnes of iron ore a year for 20 years, starting in 2016, under state rules that require TPI to offer access to rival miners. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
