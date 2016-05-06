Tullett Prebon appoints Andrew Baddeley as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc has appointed Andrew Baddeley as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

He replaces Paul Mainwaring who is standing down after nearly ten years as Group Finance Director.

Baddeley was previously Chief Financial Officer at British insurer Lloyds and has held senior roles at General Re.

Baddeley will also join the board of Tullett Prebon plc as an executive director with effect from May 13. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Sinead Cruise)