Client funds safe at PFGBest's Canada unit - regulator

* Parent company froze accounts on Monday

* Canada regulator approves account transfer to RJ O‘Brien

July 10 (Reuters) - Client funds at the Canadian subsidiary of U.S.-based Peregrine Financial Group Inc, better known as PFGBest, appeared to be in order, the Canadian investment industry regulator said on Tuesday.

PFGBest, an independent futures broker, said on Monday that it had effectively frozen customer accounts after a suicide attempt by the company’s founder set off an investigation into possible accounting regularities.

In a statement, Investment Industry Regulator Organization of Canada (IIROC) said that it appears all client monies and assets are accounted for at the Canadian subsidiary, Peregrine Financial Group Canada Inc.

A spokeswoman for IIROC could not immediately estimate the value of the Canadian accounts.

IIROC said it has approved the transfer of client futures accounts to RJ O‘Brien & Associates Canada. Before the transfer is complete in the next few days, clients can liquidate their contract positions directly through the Canadian subsidiary. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)