COMPLY: For brokers, erasing unfair complaints isn't easy

April 20 (Reuters) - Wiping the slate clean may get easier for brokers who believe their public records have been unfairly tarnished by investor complaints.

A proposal by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is a first step toward developing a procedure that would help brokers more easily erase disclosures on their public records of arbitration cases that investors file against a broker’s firm but not the broker.

The requirement, imposed in 2009, aims to protect investors. They can review those disclosures when choosing an adviser. But the requirement has had an unintended consequence: many brokers ended up with unflattering disclosures about products their firms said were safe, such as auction rate securities, but later caused investors problems.

As it stands, brokers are subject to a hodgepodge of procedures when they try to get such information expunged. Now FINRA is suggesting a formal process for wiping away those disclosures. The change would grant brokers more independence and control over the process than they have now. That could lead to fewer incriminating remarks on brokers’ records, especially in cases when the broker is not to blame.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” said Richard Roth, a New York-based securities lawyer. Many investor complaints are about products, not a specific broker, he said.

NO MECHANISM

Hundreds of brokers who sold auction rate securities are among those whose public records -- available through BrokerCheck, a free FINRA database -- are littered with disclosures about investor complaints against their firms.

Auction rate securities are long-term debt issues that act like shorter-term issues because their interest rates are generally reset about every month.

Arbitration claims against brokerages began to pile up after the $330 billion auction rate market failed in 2008. That’s when the large investment banks that ran the auctions faced liquidity problems, leaving thousands of investors with securities that couldn’t be sold.

The securities were sold as highly liquid short-term instruments similar to money-market funds but with slightly higher returns. Brokers sold the securities with few problems for more than a decade and had little reason to believe they were giving investors bad advice.

But that didn’t matter after FINRA’s disclosure rule was approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2009. Many of those brokers, ironically, testified in behalf of the clients and against their firms during arbitration proceedings, but the complaints were posted to their records anyway.

Trying to erase those disclosures through a process known as expungement has been a problem for brokers.

Expungement requests can be tricky when a broker is not part of the investor’s c ore legal dispute, because they must be approved by arbitrators and then by a court.

The choices are now limited: brokers can become a party to the investor’s case and let the arbitrators decide whether to recommend an expungement. Or they can ask their firms to push for an expungement while negotiating a settlement with the investor. Many firms will agree to pay the investor for losses as long as the investor will not oppose an expungement for the broker in future proceedings.

But not all brokerages are willing to help with expungements, especially when the broker moves to another shop, said Francis Curran, a securities lawyer for McCormick & O‘Brien LLP in New York. “The interest is not aligned anymore. The firm won’t spend additional resources to help,” Curran said.

Brokers can also start a separate arbitration case. But that is a potentially costly and lengthy process that typically requires the broker to name either the investors or the firm itself as a party. Both the firm and investor could then have to hire a lawyer. What’s more, taking that action can be awkward if the investor is still a client.

GOING SOLO

FINRA’s proposal would allow brokers to initiate their own action, as a solo party, to request expungement. Only brokers who are not named in disputes filed by customers could use the process.

“It gives them an opportunity without intervening in the customers case,” said Linda Fienberg, president of FINRA’s dispute resolution unit.

Brokers also would need to meet certain criteria. For example, they would have 180 days from when FINRA informs them of a disclosure to notify the regulator of their plans to request an expungement. They could not ask for other types of relief in the case, such as money from their brokerage for defamation. Brokers would also have to wait for any related investor arbitration to come to an end before their record could be cleaned.

Other stringent procedures for expungement would remain. For example, an arbitrator who considers the request would have to make specific written findings about why the expungement is appropriate. And the broker would still have to obtain a court’s approval.

FINRA’s Fienberg does not expect the rule to be adopted this year, since the regulator may have to tweak it again before submitting it to the SEC for approval.

Comments to FINRA on the proposal are due by May 21. (Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)