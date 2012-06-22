COMPLY-Advising future clients seen as risky business

June 22 (Reuters) - Brokers may soon have a new worry about the securities they recommend: discussing them with investors who have not yet hired them.

A new rule that broadens a broker’s responsibility to make so-called “suitable” recommendations to customers could mean that brokers will have to beef up note-taking on casual conversations with prospective clients and possibly even acquaintances. That’s because brokers may face greater scrutiny from regulators and lawyers around their discussions with people they are trying to convince to become clients.

The rule, effective July 9, requires that brokers’ recommendations for investments and strategies be suitable for customers at all times, based on factors such as age and risk tolerance, not just at the time of the transaction.

A broad view of the term “customer,” however, has Wall Street on edge about the implications. Recent guidance from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the industry’s self-regulator, makes clear that “customers” include even prospective investors who do not yet have an account with a broker’s firm.

The explanation came up in a heated debate on Tuesday at an event in New York hosted by a Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association compliance group. FINRA’s view has led to concern that brokerages and brokers now face more legal risks in their efforts to build new business. Reviewing a potential client’s existing portfolios and making recommendations that could help win the account is standard practice, some panelists said.

Perhaps even more worrisome: casual investment suggestions that come up at mundane events, such as neighborhood parties and hockey games, could possibly lead to an arbitration claim or regulatory action based on the way the rule and guidance are written.

”It’s a very troubling interpretation of the term ‘customer,’ said Gerald Baker, a compliance consultant in Kewadin, Michigan, and panelist at the event, in an interview. “This opens a wide door for (investors’) lawyers to bring claims,” he said.

MISPLACED ANXIETY

FINRA said the heightened concern about how it defines “customer,” is misplaced.

“Instead of focusing too much on whether reps are dealing with a customer or non-customer, you should be focusing on whether there is a recommendation that would trigger application of the suitability rule and, if so, whether it is suitable or not,” James Wrona, FINRA vice president and associate general counsel, told the compliance professionals in New York.

Even some compliance professionals view the debate as premature. Investors, in most cases, would have to go beyond the advice and buy or sell securities in order to possibly be harmed by a broker’s advice, said several people who attended the event. Only then would they have a compelling argument in an arbitration case or regulatory review, they said.

While the new rule does not require a transaction to occur along with the recommendation, according to Paul Merolla, a lawyer for Murphy & McGonigle in New York who spoke at the event, the chance that any legal or enforcement action would proceed without a transaction is minimal, Merolla told Reuters.

One possible exception, however, could be a broker’s “hold” recommendation, which would not require a transaction, but could still lead to losses and other problems.

The outcome of any claims by investors or regulators that could materialize would largely depend on “the facts and circumstances of the recommendation being given,” Merolla said. Claims stemming from, say, casual golf course banter with an acquaintance might be considered dubious.

“I think it’s a little far-fetched that the individual would have much of a claim, particularly where there is no real intent or expression to bring that account into the firm,” he said.

But, Merolla said, the rule overall, “may give some weaponry to (investors’ lawyers) who may want to chase firms on a suitability case.”

Given the uncertainty surrounding the issue, brokerages’ compliance professionals have a new entry for their to-do lists: Develop clear policies and documentation procedures for discussions with prospective investors. (Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan Grebler)