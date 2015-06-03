Wall St. trade group calls for new "best interest" rule for brokers

June 3 (Reuters) - A major Wall Street trade group on Wednesday called for overhauling a longstanding ethical rule for brokers by requiring them to act in customers’ best interests when recommending securities.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) wants regulators to scrap a key term in a current industry rule, requiring brokers to recommend securities that are “suitable” for customers, and substitute new wording for a “best interests standard,” according to its proposal.

The move, unveiled in New York by SIFMA President and Chief Executive Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., comes as the industry is battling a U.S. Department of Labor plan that would require brokers to sign contracts with customers, pledging to act in their best interests when giving advice about retirement accounts.

Last week, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s (FINRA) chairman and chief executive, Richard Ketchum, took aim at the Labor Department’s plan, saying it would lead to different sets of rules for investors’ retirement accounts and their other brokerage accounts.

FINRA, Wall Street’s industry-funded watchdog, develops and enforces rules. FINRA would have to amend its so-called “suitability” rule to adopt SIFMA’s plan, a process that requires approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Industry rules now require Wall Street brokers, who register with FINRA, to recommend “suitable” investments for investors based on factors such as age or risk tolerance. Investment advisers who register with states and the SEC, however, must act as “fiduciaries,” or in clients’ best interests.

Investor advocates say FINRA’s “suitability” standard is less stringent and leads to conflicts of interest because brokerages may be more likely to recommend products that generate higher compensation.

The SEC released a study in 2011 that called for imposing a streamlined fiduciary standard for advisers and brokerages. SIFMA has said that it supports a uniform standard, but wants a new federal fiduciary standard that would accommodate its business practices.

“We’re skeptical of (SIFMA‘s) motivation,” said Micah Hauptman, Financial Services Counsel of the Consumer Federation of America. SIFMA’s plan is not a substitute for the proposed Labor Department rule, which would apply to investments other than securities and impose more stringent investor protection measures, Hauptman said.

SIFMA’s plan is part of a long-running effort to develop a uniform standard “with the SEC taking the lead,” said Ira Hammerman, general counsel.

A FINRA spokeswoman declined comment. A Labor Department spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Alan Crosby)