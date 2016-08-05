Bronx public defenders seek NYPD seizure information

Aug 5 -

Bronx public defenders on Thursday sued the New York City Police Department for not releasing information on the millions of dollars in money and property it seizes during arrests each year.

Two years ago, The Bronx Defenders filed a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request for the NYPD's policies on seized property, along with an accounting of money and property seized, according to the petition filed in New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

