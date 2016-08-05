FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bronx public defenders seek NYPD seizure information
#Westlaw News
August 5, 2016 / 10:44 AM / a year ago

Bronx public defenders seek NYPD seizure information

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Aug 5 -

Bronx public defenders on Thursday sued the New York City Police Department for not releasing information on the millions of dollars in money and property it seizes during arrests each year.

Two years ago, The Bronx Defenders filed a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request for the NYPD's policies on seized property, along with an accounting of money and property seized, according to the petition filed in New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ayM5tX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
