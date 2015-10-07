Brookfield Asset Management to spin off 35 pct of unit

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc said it would spinoff 35 percent of Brookfield Business Partners LP, the asset manager’s business services and industrial operations in its private equity unit.

Brookfield Asset Management said it would spin off the business by distributing a special dividend of about $500 million, or 50 cents per share, to its shareholders in the form of units of Brookfield Business Partners. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)