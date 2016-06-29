FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brookfield Asset Management takes 12.13 pct stake in SunEdison unit
June 29, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

Brookfield Asset Management takes 12.13 pct stake in SunEdison unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc reported a 12.13 percent stake in TerraForm Power Inc , one of the two units of bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc.

The Canadian asset manager said it acquired 11.1 million Class A common shares of TerraForm with economic exposure to about 24.82 percent shares under swap agreements.

Brookfield also said it was trying to buy shares owned by SunEdison. (bit.ly/29pSDfM)

TerraForm's shares rose about 11 percent to $9.74.

SunEdison, once the fastest-growing U.S. renewable energy company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April after a short-lived but aggressive binge of debt-fueled acquisitions proved unsustainable.

SunEdison's units, TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global Inc , were not part of the bankruptcy. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
