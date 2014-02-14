FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil builder Brookfield says controlling owner plans delisting
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 14, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil builder Brookfield says controlling owner plans delisting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian real estate developer Brookfield Incorporações SA said on Friday its controlling shareholder planned to delist the company from the country’s stock exchange, offering a 29 percent premium to buy out minority shareholders.

Brookfield Brasil Participações plans to offer up to 1.60 reais per share for some 268.6 million shares in circulation, according to a securities filing. Brookfield’s stock closed 5 percent higher on Friday at 1.24 reais per share. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.