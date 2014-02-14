Brazil builder Brookfield says controlling owner plans delisting

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian real estate developer Brookfield Incorporações SA said on Friday its controlling shareholder planned to delist the company from the country’s stock exchange, offering a 29 percent premium to buy out minority shareholders.

Brookfield Brasil Participações plans to offer up to 1.60 reais per share for some 268.6 million shares in circulation, according to a securities filing. Brookfield’s stock closed 5 percent higher on Friday at 1.24 reais per share. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol)