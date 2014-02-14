FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil builder Brookfield says top shareholder plans buyout
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2014 / 9:50 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil builder Brookfield says top shareholder plans buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian real estate developer Brookfield Incorporações SA said on Friday its controlling shareholder planned to buy out minority shareholders for up to 430 million reais ($180 million), or a maximum premium of 29 percent, and delist the company from the BM&FBovespa stock exchange.

Brookfield has lagged its peers in returning to profitability after a wave of aggressive expansion led to painful cost overruns, project delays and canceled contracts.

The company began tightening credit standards in 2010 to reduce cancellations, but many Brazilian homebuyers are stepping back after their personal finances deteriorated following a credit-fueled consumption boom.

Brookfield Brasil Participações plans to offer up to 1.60 reais per share for some 268.6 million shares in circulation, according to a securities filing.

The homebuilder’s stock closed 5 percent higher on Friday at 1.24 reais per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.