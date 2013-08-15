FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares of Brazil's Brookfield drop after 2nd-qtr loss
August 15, 2013 / 1:25 PM / in 4 years

Shares of Brazil's Brookfield drop after 2nd-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazil’s Brookfield Incorporações SA fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday after the homebuilder posted a much deeper-than-expected quarterly loss.

The company late on Wednesday reported a net loss of 160.5 million reais ($69.2 million) for the second quarter as it continued to struggle with sales cancellations and cost overruns. Four analysts polled by Reuters forecast, on average, a loss of 50.8 million reais.

At 10:13 a.m. (1313 GMT), Brookfield shares were down 3.72 percent to 1.81 reais.

