CORRECTED-Brookfield raises $14 billion for global infrastructure fund

(Corrects figure in first paragraph to US$ from C$)
TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management said on Tuesday it had raised $14 billion for its new global infrastructure fund, giving it a war chest to hunt for assets around the world.
Like many other global investors, the Canadian asset management firm views infrastructure as an increasingly attractive alternative to low-yielding government bonds and volatile global equity markets.
$1 = 1.3020 Canadian dollars Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jonathan Oatis