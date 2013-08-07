FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Brookfield Property Partners to buy real estate co for $1.1 bln
August 7, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Brookfield Property Partners to buy real estate co for $1.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects deal value to $1.1 billion from C$1.1 billion in headline and bullets)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners LP : * Brookfield to acquire leading industrial and logistics property company * Says deal valued at $1.1 billion * Says to acquire Industrial Developments International Inc. (IDI) from the U.S. subsidiary of Kajima Corporation * Says Brookfield Property Partners will own an approximate 25% interest in IDI * Says transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

