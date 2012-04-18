UPDATE 1-Brookfield Realty Capital withdraws IPO plans

April 18 (Reuters) - Brookfield Realty Capital Corp has filed with U.S. regulators to withdraw its initial public offering, more than two years after the real estate finance company disclosed plans to go public.

The company, which is backed by real estate-focused alternative asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc, cited adverse market conditions as the reason for the move.

Brookfield Realty had filed for a $500 million IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in August 2009.

The planned offering was being underwritten by Goldman Sachs.

The company had applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BRCC.”