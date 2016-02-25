Brooklyn federal judge, top prosecutor head to private practice

Brooklyn is losing a prominent federal judge and a former acting U.S. attorney to white-collar private practices in Manhattan.

Law firm Crowell & Moring said Thursday it was welcoming back as a partner Kelly Currie, who served as acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York after Loretta Lynch left the office’s helm to become attorney general and more recently served as chief assistant U.S. attorney.

