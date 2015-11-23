FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supermarket chain Brookshire Grocery terminates sale process
November 23, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

Supermarket chain Brookshire Grocery terminates sale process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brookshire Holdings Inc, the parent of Louisiana-based Brookshire Grocery Co, said on Monday it would no longer explore a sale of the supermarket store operator.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that the company had been exploring a sale that could value the grocer at as much as $1 billion, including debt.

Brookshire was said to be working with investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co in an auction that had attracted larger peers, including Albertsons Companies Inc.

Brookshire did not detail why it ended the sale process.

Based in Tyler, Texas, Brookshire operates more than 150 stores under the Brookshire‘s, Super 1 Foods and FRESH by Brookshire brands in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. It was founded in 1928 by Wood Brookshire. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
