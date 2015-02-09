FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Brooks Macdonald appoints Jim Mackie as investment management director
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 9, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Brooks Macdonald appoints Jim Mackie as investment management director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Investment manager Brooks Macdonald Asset Management said it appointed Jim Mackie as investment management director for its Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) team in London.

Mackie joins from Vestra Wealth where he was an investment manager responsible for portfolios across a large number of platforms.

At Brooks, Mackie will be responsible for supporting the management of the MPS and assisting in the management of four risk-rated fund of funds, provided by sister company Brooks Macdonald Funds. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.