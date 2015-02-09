MOVES-Brooks Macdonald appoints Jim Mackie as investment management director

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Investment manager Brooks Macdonald Asset Management said it appointed Jim Mackie as investment management director for its Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) team in London.

Mackie joins from Vestra Wealth where he was an investment manager responsible for portfolios across a large number of platforms.

At Brooks, Mackie will be responsible for supporting the management of the MPS and assisting in the management of four risk-rated fund of funds, provided by sister company Brooks Macdonald Funds. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)