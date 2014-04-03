Spencer Spirit to buy retailer Brookstone as part of bankruptcy plan

April 3 (Reuters) - Specialty retailer Brookstone Inc said it would be bought by Spencer Spirit Holdings Inc for about $147 million as part of a prepackaged bankruptcy protection plan.

Brookstone sells products ranging from massage chairs to bathroom slippers and operates more than 300 stores throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

The case is In re: Brookstone Holdings Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No:14-10752. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)