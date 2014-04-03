FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spencer Spirit to buy retailer Brookstone as part of bankruptcy plan
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Spencer Spirit to buy retailer Brookstone as part of bankruptcy plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Specialty retailer Brookstone Inc said it would be bought by Spencer Spirit Holdings Inc for about $147 million as part of a prepackaged bankruptcy protection plan.

Brookstone sells products ranging from massage chairs to bathroom slippers and operates more than 300 stores throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

The case is In re: Brookstone Holdings Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No:14-10752. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.