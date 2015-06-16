FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Brookwood Financial names Brian Trout senior VP of operations
#Market News
June 16, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Brookwood Financial names Brian Trout senior VP of operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Private investment firm Brookwood Financial Partners LLC appointed Brian Trout as senior vice president of operations for BW Gas & Convenience LLC.

BW Gas & Convenience LLC, an affiliated entity of Brookwood Financial, buys and operates gas stations and convenience stores in certain regions in the United States.

Trout will be responsible for forming and leading regional management teams and implementing consistent merchandising plan for the portfolio, the company said.

Trout, who has over 20 years of experience in retail oil and gas and convenience store management, is joining from the Pantry Inc.

Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
