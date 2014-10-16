FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Funds of ALTUS TFI decrease their stake in Browar Gontyniec to 18.31 pct
October 16, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Funds of ALTUS TFI decrease their stake in Browar Gontyniec to 18.31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Browar Gontyniec SA :

* Said on Wednesday that funds managed by ALTUS Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (ALTUS TFI) decreased their stake in the company following sale of 37,635 shares on Oct. 3 and sale of 42,895 shares on Oct.6

* Said following the transactions the funds of ALTUS TFI hold 288,978 shares of the company representing a 18.31 pct stake

* Said prior to transaction the Funds held 369,508 shares of 23.41 pct stake

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
