Brown-Forman returns to Scotch with £285 mln whisky acquisition
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 27, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

Brown-Forman returns to Scotch with £285 mln whisky acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Jack Daniel’s owner Brown-Forman Corp is getting back into the Scotch whisky business after an 11-year absence with the 285 million pound ($415.42 million) purchase of the BenRiach Distillery.

The deal, announced on Wednesday, will add the GlenDronach, BenRiach, and Glenglassaugh single-malt Scotch whiskies to a portfolio that already includes the American whiskey brands Woodford Reserve and Early Times in addition the flagship Jack Daniel‘s.

Brown-Forman, based in Louisville, Kentucky, used to sell the Glenmorangie single-malt whisky in various markets, and was a minority shareholder in the brand. It sold its interest when Moet Hennessy bought Glenmorangie in 2005.

Brown-Forman in January agreed to sell its Southern Comfort and Tuaca brands to Sazerac for $543.5 million, to focus on its core whiskey business.

$1 = 0.6861 pounds Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by Louise Heavens

