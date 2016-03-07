FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Brown Shipley hires two senior officers
March 7, 2016 / 1:02 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Brown Shipley hires two senior officers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Wealth manager and private bank Brown Shipley and Co Ltd appointed two senior officers to its investment management and wealth planning teams.

Alan Evans has joined as a client director and team leader in the investment management business, while Greg Mackie has joined as client senior manager in the wealth planning team, the company said.

Evans, who has more than 31 years of experience in financial services, will be responsible for developing the company’s London-based investment management teams.

Mackie, who has experience in advising clients on issues including inheritance tax planning, investment management and retirement planning, will play a supporting role in further developing Brown Shipley’s wealth planning offering. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

