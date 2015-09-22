FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Brown Brother Harriman names William Tyree to top post
September 22, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Brown Brother Harriman names William Tyree to top post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brown Brother Harriman & Co said William Tyree would take over the reins at the U.S. private bank from Douglas “Digger” Donohue from January.

Tyree, 53, will succeed Donahue as managing partner, the firm’s equivalent of a chief executive position.

Donahue joined BBH in 1976 and has been managing partner since 2008. He will soon be 65, the customary age at which BBH partners relinquish managerial responsibility.

Tyree joined BBH in 1985 and has been the bank’s head of investor services business for the past eight years. His replacement will be named later. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

