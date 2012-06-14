FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Brown-Forman proposes 3-for-2 stock split
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Brown-Forman proposes 3-for-2 stock split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* To split both Class A, Class B common stock

* Split will not affect qtrly dividend payable on July 2

June 14 (Reuters) - Brown-Forman Corp, the maker of Jack Daniel’s whiskey, said its board proposed a three-for-two stock split for all of its common shares in the form of stock dividend.

The company, which also owns Southern Comfort and Finlandia, said the new shares would be distributed on or about Aug. 10, if the split is approved by shareholders.

“(The) split reflects the company’s continued confidence in our ability to generate long-term growth in both earnings and cash flow and would mark the sixth split in the last 35 years,” Chief Executive Paul Varga said.

The split will not affect the regular quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per share payable on July 2, the company said in a statement.

Brown-Forman shares, which have more than doubled in value over the past three years, closed at $88.44 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
