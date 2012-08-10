FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-CORRECTED-BRIEF-PNC amends erroeous Brown-Forman filing
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

RPT-CORRECTED-BRIEF-PNC amends erroeous Brown-Forman filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and text after PNC revises filing to show it does not control 10.32 pct stake in Brown-Forman)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Aug 10 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc said on Friday that it erroneously reported a 10.32 percent stake in Brown-Forman Corp, which would have made it the alcoholic drink maker’s largest shareholder, with shares worth $810.9 million.

The financial services company does own a stake in Brown-Forman, but it is below the 5 percent threshold that would require PNC to disclose the stake, PNC spokeswoman Amy Vargo said. She could not say how the error occurred.

The erroneous disclosure was made in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. PNC later filed an amended document to correct the error.

-as of July 31 - SEC filing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
