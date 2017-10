Aug 29 (Reuters) - Alcoholic drink maker Brown-Forman Corp reported higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, after a flurry of orders in the quarter ahead of price increases.

The company, whose brands include Jack Daniel‘s, Finlandia and Southern Comfort, said net income was $147.5 million, or 69 cents per share, in its fiscal first quarter ended July 31, compared with $118.1 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 4 percent to $878.1 million.