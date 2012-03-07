FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brown Shoe 4th-qtr misses estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brown Shoe 4th-qtr misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 adj EPS $0.10 vs est $0.20

* Q4 revenue up 4 pct at $628.9 mln vs est $643.5 mln

* Sees FY 2012 adj EPS $0.78-$0.92 vs est $0.78

March 7 (Reuters) - Brown Shoe Co Inc posted quarterly results below market estimates, hurt by weak sales of boots and toning shoes and higher discounts at its Famous Footwear chain.

For the fourth quarter, Brown Shoe posted a loss of $8.2 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with a profit of $3.4 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 10 cents a share, which came in below analysts’ expectations of 20 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Brown Shoe, which also owns the Naturalizer brands, said revenue rose 4 percent to $628.9 million. Analysts, on average, had expected sales of $643.5 million.

The company expects full-year adjusted earnings of 78 cents to 92 cents a share, while analysts were expecting 78 cents a share.

Brown Shoe shares closed at $10.43 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.