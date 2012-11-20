FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brown Shoe profit beats on strong back-to-school season
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Brown Shoe profit beats on strong back-to-school season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Brown Shoe Co Inc’s profit beat analysts’ estimates for the third consecutive quarter, helped by a strong back-to-school season and higher sales at its Famous Footwear stores.

The company, which also operates Naturalizer stores, said third-quarter profit fell to $24.3 million, or 56 cents per share, from $33.7 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Brown Shoe earned 60 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 46 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $732.2 million, above the average market estimate of $703.3 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.