FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ski-doo snowmobile maker BRP cuts full-year forecast due to weak ruble
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Ski-doo snowmobile maker BRP cuts full-year forecast due to weak ruble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercrafts, reported a 23 percent fall in quarterly profit and cut its full-year earnings and revenue forecast, citing the weak Russian ruble.

The company’s net profit fell to C$37.2 million ($32.17 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from C$48.2 million a year earlier.

The Valcourt, Quebec-based company cut its revenue growth forecast to 8-12 percent from 9-13 percent for the full year ending January. ($1 = C$1.16) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.