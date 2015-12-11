Ski-Doo snowmobile maker's profit soars on higher seasonal sales

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, reported a 76 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher sales of seasonal products.

The company’s net profit soared to C$65.5 million ($47.93 million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from C$37.2 million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Valcourt, Quebec-based BRP’s revenue rose 10 percent to C$1.01 billion. ($1 = 1.3667 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)